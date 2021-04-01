Red Cedar Elementary trying to set a tasty World Record, help charity at the same time

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – A Lowcountry elementary school is trying to set a world record while helping those in need.

The halls of Red Cedar Elementary in Bluffton are filled with students, education, and cereal boxes.

The school came up with an idea, try to set a world record for the longest domino run of cereal boxes, and when everything falls down, then donate the boxes to Bluffton Self Help.

They’ve already received more than 4000 box donations.

The next step is figuring out how to get all of the boxes to fall on one another.

“As long as the cereal boxes hit the top third of the cereal box that’s coming, its got no problem knocking, and knocking it over,” explains Christopher Ratzel, a Red Cedar Tutor and Cereal Engineer. “And a fun fact of dominos is that I think its eight times. It can knock over anything that eight times its size.”

The world record attempt will take place Monday morning.

If you would like to help them set the record, you can drop off cereal boxes at the school through Friday.