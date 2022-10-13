(WSAV) – In the spirit of our last Game of the Week, we figured it would be a good idea to highlight three primetime players in the Lowcountry that could use some more college attention.



We’re doing this in lieu of our usual football season practice – featuring players from our Game of the Week – because there is none this week. Instead, you can tune into the Georgia Senate Debate between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker on WSAV at 7 p.m.



Our Game of the Week will return next Friday – in the meantime, here are some kids for colleges to keep their eyes on.





Kacy Fields, Beaufort WR/RB (SR)



Fields has two college offers to his name: one from Anderson University and one from New Hope Collegiate, a two-year JUCO.



However, local outlet LowCoSports says “Kacy Fields belongs on a DI football team, full stop,” and we’re inclined to agree with them.



In Beaufort’s 37-7 win over Battery Creek on Saturday, Fields ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns, which brought his total to 12 in just the last four games.



Fields also lit up the field in Beaufort’s prior games, rushing for 271 against Philip Simmons the week before and 341 against Bluffton on Sept. 24.



He has a combination of speed, vision and acceleration that a lot of colleges will find useful for their offense.



KACY’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/13076809/Kacy-Fields

KACY’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Kacy3Fields





Tony O’Banner, Thomas Heyward TE/OLB (FR)



We first got a glimpse of Tony O’Banner during the 1A SCISA title game last season, when he was scoring touchdowns in eighth grade.



Now he’s officially a high school athlete at Thomas Heyward Academy and even found the end zone in the first quarter of our Game of the Week.



Although O’Banner is a tight end instead of a running back now and sees the ball a little bit less, he has a way of making it count, scoring four touchdowns on just 29 total touches. He also has 37 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.



O’Banner runs with a fluidity that is uncommon for a freshman. He’s also an incredibly tough player that can take a hit and bounce right back up.



TONY’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14818104/Tony-OBanner

TONY’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/tobanner





Brady Bagenstose, Hilton Head Christian OL (SR)



You didn’t think we’d forget to include a lineman on this list, did you?



Brady Bagenstose has protected two different state-title winning quarterbacks in J.P. Peduzzi and Jace Blackshear at Hilton Head Christian. He’s done a pretty good job at keeping a potential third, Dylan Clark, upright.



Head coach Ron Peduzzi designated Bagenstose as a leader on an offense that had to deal with a ton of seniors leaving this offseason. He’s 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and can squat 345.



Bagenstose is a multi-sport athlete, pursuing basketball and golf when he’s not on the football field.



BRADY’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/16540229/Brady-Bagenstose

