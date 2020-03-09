Recreation and Leisure Services Department to host summer hiring event Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah Recreation and Leisure Services Department is recruiting over 100 full-time and part-time seasonal employees and is hosting a hiring event on Saturday.

The department will hold on-the-spot interviews for jobs, including lifeguards and recreation leaders, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savannah Police Department Professional Development Center, 3401 Edwin St.

Job benefits with the department include flexible schedules, competitive pay and employee discounts.

“Every summer, the RLS team more than doubles in size,” Kelly Ledbetter, director of Recreation and Leisure Services, said. “The department will hire more than 100 individuals this summer season, which runs approximately Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.”

Anyone interested in a job is encouraged to attend the hiring event and apply online ahead of time HERE. For more information, call the City of Savannah Human Resources Department at 912-651-6484.