FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a redbreast sunfish caught in south Georgia breaks a 24-year-old state record.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says Lester Roberts of Blackshear made the big catch May 7 on the Satilla River.

He reeled in a redbreast sunfish weighing 1.75 pounds and measuring nearly 11.5 inches.

Officials say fish of that species typically weigh less than a pound.

It’s not the only fish caught in Georgia recently to break a state record.

A woman in March caught a longnose gar exceeding 31 pounds on the Coosa River near Rome.

And in December a man caught a shoal bass exceeding 8.25 pounds in the Chattahoochee River near Columbus.