‘Reality is setting in’: Local business owner, housefire victim hurting during COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It started more than two months ago when Astashiia Mungroo says a chimney — incorrectly installed by builders of her home — started an intense house fire.

“We’re leaving it in God’s hands and hoping the community will come together and see what they can do to help us,” said Mungroo a few days after the fire burned.

Mungroo says the fire was devastating. It destroyed her home and forced seven people living there to leave.

Since then, she has been constantly searching for resources to help her get by. She says she contacted several local organizations in February that were not able to significantly help.

“I’ve always done everything myself, but now there’s no hope,” said Mungroo on the front porch of her home, now in its first stages of reconstruction

Over the past few weeks, Mungroo says she has been hopping from couch to garage. When coronavirus hit, Mungroo was forced to shut down her taxi business, Magikal Taxi.

At that point, Mungroo says she was on the verge of homelessness and ready to ‘pitch a tent.’ Thankfully, she says her daughter had a room open up inside her home. She says local organizations have still not been able to help.

In the time of coronavirus, many charitable organizations say they are truly overwhelmed by the number of calls and requests coming in. United Way of the Coastal Empire, for example, says they are getting four times as many calls as they usually do.

“That is way over anything that we’ve ever seen before and frankly, it is impacting our ability to respond,” said United Way President and CEO Brynn Grant. “We are doing our very best to answer the phone and talk to people who need us, to return calls and messages that have had to be left, and we actually have to process responsiblty the applications for assistance.”

United Way of the Coastal Empire is still accepting requests for help through their 211 line. They have collected nearly $218 thousand for a COVID-19 Rapid Response fund. Grant says the money will mostly be used to help people pay off their rent and mortgages.

In the meantime, Mungroo says things are getting worse for people like her. She says without a home and without income to pay rent to her daughter, she fears for the worst.

“It’s depressing. Reality is setting in. Because we got months until we’ll be back in the house and without qualifying for anything, I don’t know what i’m going to do,” she said.