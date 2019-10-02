Reaction to ruling to block Georgia’s new abortion law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Reaction statewide is still coming in following a decision from a federal judge Tuesday to block Georgia’s controversial abortion law from taking effect in January.

“This week’s ruling is certainly a victory for women and couples throughout Georgia but the fight’s not over,” said Sean J. Young, who is the legal director of the ACLU of Georiga.

The federal court ruling was handed down less than two weeks after groups like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood went to court seeking an injunction to block HB 481.

The federal judge said the “Heartbeat Bill” as it’s called is unconstitutional according to Roe versus Wade which was passed in 1972.

The Georgia law would ban an abortion when a heartbeat is detected (often around six weeks into a pregnancy.)

“Under Supreme Court precedent, the government cannot ban abortion prior to the point of viability which is generally 24 weeks,” said Young.

The judge indicated that the U.S. Supreme Court has said a state may “not ban abortion prior to viability but that House Bill 481 does exactly that.”

“The law’s been put on hold and it needs to be blocked permanently,” said Young. “We’re fighting to make sure that happens.”

Still, the state of Georgia and the many supporters of the law are certainly not giving up. Governor Brian Kemp who signed the bill into law in May is a staunch supporter.

His office released this statement on Tuesday after the ruling.

“We will continue to fight for the unborn and work to ensure that all Georgians have the opportunity to live, grow and prosper. “

Some groups that support the Heartbeat bill reportedly want the fight to go all the way to the Supreme Court, assuming the new and more conservative makeup of the court would work in their favor and even serve to overturn Roe versus Wade.

“Politicians are trying to turn back the clock and the ACLU of Georgia will continue to fight for the Constitution come what may,” said Young.