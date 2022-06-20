Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are putting on an epic predawn sky show.

These planets will appear in a line across the early morning sky this month. It’s a sky spectacle that won’t be seen again for nearly 20 years.

And the best thing of all… you don’t need a telescope to see it!

It’s not unusual to see two or three bright planets in a single glance, but it is rare to see five simultaneously. The five planets will appear in the same sequence in the sky as they are in their respective orbits around the sun. In this case, scanning from the east-northeast horizon and continuing upward and toward the right, will be Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Add the moon, which can serve to mark Earth’s position in this lineup from June 23rd to 25th, and we have an exceptionally rare configuration.

Incredibly, the last time this kind of alignment happened was March 5, 1864!

The parade of planets will be best seen about 45-60 minutes before sunrise on cloud-free mornings through the end of the month.

But astronomers say the best day is June 24th, as the planetary parade will be joined by the waning crescent moon.

This won’t happen again until August of 2040.

(sources: space.com)