Rape reported at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating allegations of rape inside a dorm at Georgia Southern. The alleged attack happened over the weekend.

According to the university’s Crime and Fire log the attack took place at the University Villas on Sunday. The report states it happened between three and three-thirty in the morning.

The victim told police about the alleged crime Sunday afternoon.

News 3 spoke to students about the reported rape and many have mixed feelings. Some say they are disturbed by the crime. Others like student Ajee Graves-Smith say they always try to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

” Just to know it happened close to you is kind of scary…But we mainly walk together so we’re always in a group and we never walk by ourselves.” Graves-Smith said.

To help keep students safe university officials say you can always call 911 or report any suspicious activity on the Livesafe app.