Rally held in Statesboro to support Atlanta man accused of killing 17-year-old girl

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV)- A rally was held Tuesday in Statesboro for Marcus Wilson, an Atlanta man who is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Haley Hucheson.

His case has been at a standstill since his bond hearing back in December.

Judge Michael Muldrew was expected to make a ruling before the holidays, but it never came. His office tells News 3 that the defense requested additional time to file motions and the request was granted.

Close to a dozen people rallied in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse chanting, “we won’t go until Marc comes home.”



Their battle cries are in response to Wilson’s denial of bond. They say in light of cases involving race across the country, Wilson’s case cannot be forgotten.

“It is about justice for everyone. it’s about equality overall,” said Chelsea Burnett, Wilson’s sister,

“That is something that even Marc, in his situation sitting right now in Bulloch county jail, could say this is ‘bigger than me’.”

Wilson turned himself in to police back in June after calls from both the victim’s family and detectives asking Hucheson’s murderer to come forward.

He’s been behind bars ever since. His family says he’s missed holidays and even the birth of his niece.

“That’s something that really breaks my heart to think about because my baby hasn’t seen that smile,” said Burnett.

Wilson told police he didn’t know his shot had hit Hucheson at first.

His attorneys say he shot at the car she was riding in because the driver was trying to run Wilson off the road and other passengers were yelling racial slurs at him.

Civil rights activists says Wilson isn’t being treated fairly and demand action.

“It is not only uncommon I believe that it is improper and I believe that it is very harmful to a young man who deserves to have his day in court,” said Tiffany Roberts who represents the Southern Center for Human Rights, “and who deserves to fight his case from the outside.”

Hucheson’s family has come forward and testified against releasing Wilson from jail. The judge originally denied Wilson’s bond because he believed the defendant acted out of anger and posed a significant threat to the community.

“It is truly a travesty because we know, that if Marcus was not black, he would have received a bond most likely,” said Roberts.

This is just the beginning of what family members call a ‘Week of Action’. Another rally is planned this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Organizers say they’re expecting a much bigger crowd.

“We can’t just sit still anymore,” said Burnett.

They also plan to canvas on Wilson’s behalf. For a full list of events click here.