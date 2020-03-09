Rain damaged roads limit bus service for some school districts

Several area school districts have suspended or rerouted bus service while crews work to repair damage on several roads, caused by last week’s heavy rain and flooding.

Tattnall County Schools will resume normal schedules on Monday, March 9th, but school administrators are asking parents, who live on impassable roads, to “make arrangements to either meet the bus at the nearest safe location, which is usually a paved road, or transport their children to and from school until roads are repaired.”

Evans County Schools will be open Monday, but there will be lots of alternate bus routes. Parents should check the district’s Facebook Page

Toombs County Schools are open Monday, but parents are asked to check the district’s Facebook Page for transportation information.

Bacon County, Coffee County, and Jeff Davis County schools are all open Monday, but have not released any messages about transportation issues.