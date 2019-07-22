Ragu recalls pasta sauce over possible plastic contamination

(WSAV) – Mizkan American, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of certain Ragu pasta sauces over possible fragments of plastic in products.

According to the FDA, five types of Ragu pasta sauce are being recalled. N=Mizkan America said it is recalling the sauces out of an abundance of caution and no injuries have been reported due to plastic pieces. These sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8.

The affected sauces are:

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor: Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By date: JUN0620YU2

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor: Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By date: JUN0520YU2

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor: Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By date: JUN0620YU2

Ragu Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor: Ragu Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By date: JUN0420YU2

Ragu Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor: Ragu Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By date: JUN0520YU2









Only the exact products listed above are affected by this recall. Consumers who have the recalled sauces should return the item to the store or call the Mizkan America Consumer-Service Hotline for a replacement at 800-328-7248.