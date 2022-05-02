SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you have not heard of Michael Carter yet, you soon will. The Savannah native is really making his name known on the MAXDA MX-5 Cup Series. A sport that you could say he was born into because of his dad’s connection to racing. Together Michael and his father, Mickey Carter also work on all the cars at Mickey’s shop in Thunderbolt, Asian Automotive.

To learn more about this incredible family team, at Carter Racing Enterprises we decided to catch up with them while they were working on Michael’s car that crashed in Daytona last January. Michael even took the time show me one of the tricks of the trade, getting into a race car …fast! As I learned, it’s not as easy as it looks.