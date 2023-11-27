SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been 14 years since the premiere of The Blind Side, the highest grossing sports film in history, and 14 years since the world was introduced to Quinton Aaron, who played former NFL player Michael Oher.

Aaron sat down with WSAV to talk about his life since the film and his personal success since then.

The world fell in love with Aaron in 2009 when the film hit theatres, with Aaron portaying Oher with a touch of humanity and vulnerability.

For Aaron, he wasn’t acting most of time, channeling the struggles of his own life through the character of Michael Oher.

“The director said we’re gonna use that. I want you to be you,” says Aaron, “It will resonate how it needs to with some of these things that he’s going through. How would you react? It gave the opportunity to be authentic on camera instead of trying to be someone. The only pretending was reading the lines, the emotion was all me.”

The Blind Side now shrouded in controversy after Michael Oher filed a lawsuit against the tuoey family, claiming they never adopted him.

Aaron, who has never met Oher, was says he was shocked.

“I found out when the world did, Aug. 14., the day before my birthday,” says Aaron, “When the article hit my phone I was brushing my teeth- I see ESPN, Michael Oher- what? Ohhh! and then the phone started ringing and I’m like Oh my God.”

Since Aaron’s career catapulted in 2009, Aaron has become a multi-faceted entertainer, starting his own production company, and releasing his debut single, Lead with Love.

“I believe in doing things out of love because it’s the best way to be, and decided to write a song kind of highlighting that aspect because if I’m gonna do music I’m going to use my platform to further inspire motivate uplift people, and if I can do it through music as well, that’s awesome,” he adds.

The song, Aaron says, is a reflection of his life’s journey, which at times was hard, being bullied as a child, losing his mother, and battling congestive heart failure.

Through the adversity, Aaron has always projected kindness.



“Lead with love is one of my mottos. I do things out of love or I don’t do it all.”

With more projects in the works, he says they will share similar theme, love.

Lead with Love is available for streaming.