Puppy Picks: Arya

This week’s deciding dog is Arya, a friendly female adult Boxer/Dachsund mix.

Arya is a young mother that came to Renegade with her 7 puppies. When we got her to the car, she asked where we were going. We told her somewhere safe and that when her puppies were old enough, she would then find her forever home. She is enjoying a soft bed and is a good momma to her pups. She’s very affectionate and sweet, crawling up into your lap to enjoy hugs and kisses and feeding the kids – a real multi-tasker! Her Foster Mom said she hardly makes a peep and only when excited. She does jump up some, but we are working on that. Although 52 lbs., she is short and sweet.

Arya chose the Falcons along with our sponsor Farah & Farah.

Arya is up for adoption and fostering here.