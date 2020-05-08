Puppies visit Memorial Health for Nurse Appreciation Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The responsibility to care for COVID-19 patients falls mostly on nurses. It’s why Memorial Health called in some reinforcements when they wanted to do something special to honor their workers during National Nurse Appreciation Week.

“It’s something that we’re going to remember forever and I think we need those moments now more than ever,” said Lindse Murphy, the executive director of behavioral health.

1200 bedside nurses at the hospital will most likely agree with Murphy, especially on Friday when employees with the Humane Society let the dogs out in a hospital courtyard.

From a small Chihuahua to a reunited litter of puppies, each animal offered a little relief from a job made more stressful by the outbreak. Registered Nurse Darrin Brothers says his days are filled with ups and downs.

“I think at the end, it will make us a stronger nurse, a stronger team and a stronger community, for sure,” he said.







When Brothers gets stressed, he says he remembers his patients. Others say they look elsewhere.

“I think about things that make me really happy. One of those is definitely puppies, obviously,” said Murphy who adds she thought of the idea to bring puppies to the hospital on her nightly drive home from work.

The Humane Society says dogs are good for the soul. Since the pandemic started, nearly 90 animals have been adopted. One at Memorial Health’s puppy party is still up for adoption.

“Obviously we’ve all been through so much these past 2 months, it’s just… a perfect way to bring people together in a safe way and relax and play with puppies,” said Biz Austin with the Humane Society.

“It fills our cups to keep people safe and to help the community and to provide support when families need it. So we are happy to be here,” said Murphy.

The nation is celebrating National Nurse Appreciation Week until next Tuesday.