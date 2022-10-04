Savannah State Farmers Market is prepared for fall with locally grown goods. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall can be the perfect time to visit a farmers market, especially in Savannah, where markets like the Savannah State Farmers Market offer an array of in-season produce along with displays for getting capturing special moments in a picture.

This fall, the Savannah State Farmers Market has locally grown pecans, peanuts, muscadines, mums Fand of course, a variety of pumpkins that surround hay stacks and a display.

Muscadines at the Savannah State Farmers Market (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

To those who want to shop and have some fun, Charlie Stokes, owner of Stokes Produce said, “We have bags. Just bring the kids, dress them in costumes, and we can have them take pictures in front of our display area.”

Savannah State Farmers Market (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

The market also offers, homemade jams, jellies, vinegars, honey, and barbecue sauces.

Vegetable lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a fresh harvest of locally grown greens when they get their shipment of mustard, collard and turnip greens in next week.

The Savannah State Farmers Market is open year-round and features locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, nursery plants, sod, pumpkins, Christmas trees and more. They also have wholesale and retail businesses at the market, including a florist and a restaurant.