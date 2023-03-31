SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday, traffic in Savannah’s Historic District will be impacted for several hours during the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K.

Over 3,000 participants and spectators are expected for the annual race. The half marathon and 5K races begin at 7:30 a.m. with a post-race party happening at Forsyth Park.

Starting at 6:45 a.m. roads will begin closing along the route and reopening by 11:15 a.m. Victory Drive will close from 7:45 to 11:15 a.m. with detours at Abercorn Street, Bee Road and Truman Parkway. For a full list of road clsoures, click here.

Multiple streets along the race course will also be closed to parking. View the no parking zone below.