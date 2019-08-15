Public meeting held to discuss I-95 interchange traffic in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) –

Your drive to the airport or the Tanger Outlets in Pooler may get a little easier with new plans in the works to alleviate traffic congestion on the roadway.

The goal is to improve traffic patterns at the busiest intersection in the area.

A public meeting was held Wednesday afternoon by the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Commission along with the Airport Commission to look at a few options and open them up for public input.

“We are trying to help the commuters, we’re trying to help people get to and from the airport and we are trying to help the people who are shopping as well,” said Pat Seemon, a contracted official with the POND Company.

Seemon tells News 3 the interchange study is looking at how they can improve safety for drivers in the area.

“We’ve got interstate ramps that are backing up on the interstate right now. It causes a real safety issue because you’ve got cars on the interstate going highway speed, then you’ve got cars stopped so it’s a real safety issue. It’s also an access and connectivity issue. We’ve got people who live here who can’t get to their houses very easily,” said Seemon.

There were a number of road plans on display at the Pooler City Hall.

Those who are interested in having their input considered can do so by completing this survey.