Prueban vacuna para el coronavirus en 30.000 voluntarios

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms the name of the mother and her twins whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the woman as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot of Hephzibah, Georgia. The children have been identified as twins Caysen Williams and Cassius Williams, both 10-months-old. The mother and her children were pronounced dead at 8:00 p.m. Friday.