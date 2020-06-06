Rallies scheduled for this weekend in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As we’ve seen for the last week, protests continue to pop up across the country. Demonstrators say they will keep the momentum going until change happens.

News 3 is on your side with information on several rallies happening across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Several rallies are scheduled with some as far out as next weekend.

News 3 spoke with the rally organizer for Saturday’s event in Forsyth Park and he said this one will be more than just a protest, but a call for action.

Moncello Stewart is an activist and community leader in Savannah. Stewart said the community needs to take what they’re learning from these rallies and truly get involved to see anything change. He’s hoping for a peaceful event like the march to Savannah City Hall last weekend. Savannah Police say at least 16 people were arrested.

Stewart said he’s seen the videos of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery taking their last breaths and worries this could happen to anyone here.

“As an African American activist and community leader those thoughts kind of just ring so much in my head about what things that could happen to me, the things that could happen to my friends and my family. So when you see those things you automatically think that you could be next, that this could happen to you and so what we want to do is spread knowledge and make sure that we get the right information out so we can prevent some of these things from happening in our own communities,” Stewart said.

The rally at Forsyth Park will take place from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. On Tybee Island, a protest march will start at 812 Butler Avenue and end at Tybee City Hall. That starts at 9:30 a.m.



In the Lowcountry, the Martin Luther King Junior Committee is planning a rally on Sunday. It’s happening at Chaplin Park on Hilton Head Island from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Several community organizations will be in attendance to let people know what plans they have in store to start this journey to change. News 3 will have crews at protests throughout the weekend.