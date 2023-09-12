SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Saturday, a small group of protesters stood in Madison Square calling for an end to what they are calling the local tourist industry’s “horse-drawn carriage trade.”

The protesters stood in the square holding signs picturing injured horses and slogans.

An organizer told News 3 of the dangers horse drawn-carriages can pose to both animals and humans. They believe the horses are not cared for properly and that the rules put in place by the city to protect horses, such as keeping them out of the sun in extremely hot temperatures, are not being followed.

She says it’s only a matter of time before a serious accident happens.

“Just in my time here there have been accidents, horses on the ground, horses hurt, even those accidents you don’t see that aren’t reported by the news. A car hits a carriage, the horses aren’t hurt, the people aren’t hurt but that is dangerous, and it’s just a matter of time before a really bad accident occurs,” organizer Lauren Ball said.

Ball says those interested in joining the cause can visit their Facebook page at ‘Ban Horse Carriages Savannah.’