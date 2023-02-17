WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Week four of the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is coming to a close. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son at their Moselle Road hunting property in June 2021.

On Thursday, the court heard testimony about the roadside shooting where Murdaugh staged his own alleged attack. Never before heard audio from an interview with law enforcement was also heard by the jury.

Today, the state is nearing the end of its case and is preparing to rest. Then, the defense will get its chance to make its case.

The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

9:34 a.m. — Judge Clifton Newman gavels court into session. The defense begins cross-examining Ryan Kelly, SLED agent. Kelly responded to Murdaugh’s Sept. 4, 2021 roadside shooting.

The cross-examination starts off combatively.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian asks Kelly to go through Murdaugh’s injuries that the medical staff at the Savannah hospital detailed. The pair argues back and forth over several things, including if SLED subpoenaed Alex’s medical records and where Harpootlian was when he called Kelly at a rehab center in Atlanta.

“You’re telling me SLED can’t tell where a phone is,” Harpootlian asks Kelly.

9:58 a.m. — The state redirects and begins asking Kelly about Murdaugh’s state of mind when he talked to SLED after the shooting. The defense immediately objects saying that Murdaugh was not competent when he gave a statement. Judge Newman excuses the jury.

10:03 a.m. — Court resumes with the state. Kelly said Murdaugh appeared to understand the questions and gave consistent answers. A frustrated Harpootlian asks Kelly to answer questions with a simple “yes” or “no” and to then divulge deeper.

The state is consistently objecting to Harpootlian’s line of questioning, saying it’s not relevant.

Harpootlian seems visibly frustrated and begins raising his voice at Kelly. Harpootlian is arguing that Murdaugh, being a shooting victim and an opioid addict was not competent to give statements to law enforcement following the shooting.

“That morning, he was not detoxing or coming off those drugs. He did not appear to be under the influence of any narcotics when we met with him in the hospital,” Kelly testified. “He was on his cell phone. He was walking, he was talking he was coherent.”

10:17 a.m. — The state calls Peter Rudofski, SLED agent to the witness stand. Rudofski testifies that he made a timeline of the entire case with all available information.

Rudofski is walking the jurors through a Google maps image he made of Murdaugh’s movements on the day of the killings. It first shows when Murdaugh left his Moselle Road home around 12:07 p.m. and headed to his law firm.

Rudofski testifies that Murdaugh gets to the law firm at 12:24 p.m. Murdaugh leaves his law firm and heads home at 6:26 p.m. and gets home at 6:42 p.m.

Murdaugh leaves for his parent’s home in Almeda at 9:06 p.m. According to the state, this is about 16 minutes after Paul and Maggie were killed. Rudofski testifies Murdaugh drives by the location where Maggie’s phone is eventually found and speeds up after passing it.

Rudofski said Murdaugh is clocked going 74 mph at 9:14 p.m. and gets to Almedia at 9:22 p.m. His max speed was 74 mph and averaged nearly 52 mph. Both speeds were higher than when he was heading to work and heading home, according to Rudofski.

Murdaugh leaves Almedia at 9:43 p.m. just 21 minutes after he got there. Murdaugh’s max speed on his drive home is 80 mph with an average speed of 46 mph. Rudofski said Murdaugh idling in the driveway at the Almedia home reduced his average speed.

“Due to the time of night, the heavy deer population at night … the road conditions, the road is very, a lot of potholes,” Rudofski said he would never drive that fast — even if he was responding to an emergency — on the roads Murdaugh took to get home.

Rudofski said Murdaugh pulls into the driveway of his home at 10 p.m.

Murdaugh gets to the kennels at 10:05 p.m. and places the 9-1-1 call a minute later. Rudofski testifies Murdaugh drives to his home at 10:11 p.m. Murdaugh told the 9-1-1 operator that he was going back to get a gun.

He returns to the kennels at 10:14 p.m.

10:58 a.m. — Judge Newman issues a short break.

11:24 a.m. — Court resumes with the state continuing to question Rudofski. Rudofski is detailing a color-coordinated timeline that includes phone calls, text messages, vehicle data and more.