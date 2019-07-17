Proceeds from Savannah Bananas Game going to family fighting for their son’s life

A local family is in the fight to give their son a second chance at life. 31-year old Taylor Kortes has been in a coma in California since November and his family has been fighting to get him back to Savannah for treatment.

The 31-year-old works in the film industry and was driving a truck when it toppled and fell from an overpass. He broke nearly 20 bones and suffered from multiple other injuries.

The Savannah Bananas stepped up to the plate in hopes of helping the Noonan family get Kortes the help he desperately needs.

“He’s stuck there. He was working out there. We live out here and we’re doing this because we’re having such an issue with insurance. We are trying to get them to pay and they deny everything, so it’s become a little bigger than fundraising. It’s become about the insurance and pharmaceutical companies, and all of that to try to get him some therapy and treatment,” said Karla Noonan, Kortes’ mother.

A third of the proceeds from Tuesday’s game went directly to Kortes’ care.

“We love to help out as much as we can and of course it was a no brainer of course we wanted to do something to help them,” said Devon Ashton with the Savannah Bananas.

The game raised over $1,600 for Kortes’ bills now worth millions of dollars.

“It means a lot to have the local businesses like Savannah Bananas help and boost awareness for the situation we are in,” said Todd Noonan, Kortes’ father.

Anyone interested in donating can do so by clicking this link to Kortes’ GoFundMe Page.

Kortes’ family is based on Wilmington Island and has been traveling back and forth between Georgia and California since the crash, all while dealing with mounting medical bills.