BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – Ottawa Farms is calling all cowgirls, cowboys and those looking to have a great time to attend their Pro Rodeo in Bloomingdale this week, for three days only.

There will be food and family-friendly activities including a few mechanical bulls, pony rides and a petting zoo.

The rodeo events include an opening ceremony, bareback/saddle, bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, cowgirl breakaway, roping calf, roping intermission, barrel racing and bull riding.

There will be several food trucks on site.

Dates to attend are November 4, and 5. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Events begin at 7:00 p.m. The rodeo closes at 10:00 p.m. On November 6 the gates open at 12:30 p.m. Events begin at 2:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 dollars online and $20 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free.