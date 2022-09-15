SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices.

The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on Abercorn Street will receive a $25 gas voucher for free gas. 34N22 will be giving out the gas vouchers until supplies run out.

The giveaway will take place at the Chevron Station located at 10325 Abercorn Street, Savannah Ga 31406 starting at 11 a.m. today.