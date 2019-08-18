Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visits Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — On Saturday, another presidential candidate made his case to voters in the Lowcountry. Hundreds of people packed Whale Branch Middle School to listen to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“This is a moment we can bring people together in American politics and that’s why I’m running for president and that’s why I need your help,” said Buttigieg to a cheering crowd.

During a packed town hall, the mayor was flanked by an American and a South Carolina flag. Buttigieg is fresh off a trip from Iowa.

“A lot of the same issues are coming up,” he told News 3 after the event. “A lot of concern for rural Americans and a reminder that some of these issues thread through. But of course, every part of the country has issues that they’re up against.”

In the Lowcountry, he says those issues include climate change and threats to freedom.

“We’ve got election security threats, we’ve got cybersecurity threats,” he said. “The President is focused on keeping with his 17th-century solution, which is putting up a wall,” he said to the crowd.

People were especially riled up at the mention of reproductive rights and when Buttigieg took another jab at the president, who has criticized him in the past.

“I think rural America to him is just the scenery when he’s on his way from Trump Tower to a golf resort or something,’ he said. “We’ve got issues. We have rural hospitals closing at an alarming rate.”

Saturday is not the first time a presidential candidate visited the area. Beto O’Rourke visited Beaufort in April and June. We pressed Buttigieg about that.

“It’s great to be with a community that has so many veterans and to talk about what it means to honor service and take care of veterans and to bring that experience into the oval office,” said the mayor.

“I think his presentations make sense and that he has great voter approval,” said Joe Russ from Hilton Head Island. “I really believe that and I’d like to see him win.”

After the town hall, Buttigieg’s team packed up and made another stop in Hampton.