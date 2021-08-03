President Biden calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021. An array of progressive and pro-White House groups plans to spend nearly $100 million to promote Biden’s agenda over the next month to pressure Congress while lawmakers are on their August recess. The push being announced Monday, Aug. 2 coupled with a wave of travel by the president’s top surrogates, is meant to promote and secure passage of Biden’s two-track infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (PIX11) — President Joe Biden has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following an investigation that found that the New York chief executive sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, New York’s attorney general announced Tuesday, hastening calls for the Democrat’s resignation or impeachment.

Biden was among a growing list those who said Cuomo should resign, a high-profile condemnation from a onetime close ally.

“I think he should resign,” he told reporters Tuesday.

Cuomo has denied the allegations and has refused to resign.

The nearly five-month investigation, led by two outside lawyers, concluded that 11 women who said that Cuomo had touched them inappropriately, commented on their appearance or made suggestive comments about their sex lives were telling the truth.

The president did not go as far as to say that Cuomo should be impeached or should face criminal charges, but reiterated to reporters his stance that he should step down from office.

Biden had previously avoided taking a hardline stance on the allegations against the governor; he said earlier this year that he’d wait to comment on the AG’s findings, which were released Tuesday.

This is a developing story.