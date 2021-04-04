‘Prayer, power, and praise’: Easter worship service leaves one woman with new car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. John Baptist Church hosted a one-of-a-kind community wide event Easter Sunday that sent a special individual home in a brand new, free car.

Thanks to a partial donation from a local car dealership, the church was able to gift Pamela Flowers with a brand new vehicle. Pastor George Lee says deciding who to gift the car to was an easy decision.

“The lord just laid upon our heart her name and we just knew that’s what we were supposed to do with this. It was no matrix, it was just really spiritual,” says Lee. “The goal is to spur others in this action to pay it forward, whether you go to church or not, to pay it forward and that can spark the rest of the community and move us from the negative things to the positive.”

As for Flowers, the vehicle comes at a time in her life that she needs it most.

My job, I’m a caregiver I move from spot to spot and have my own cleaning business. I’m moving all the time and needed a vehicle and for Pastor Lee to know that, it’s amazing. When you do something that god tells you and you are beating into it, you don’t worry about where your blessings come from, because just like today, they’re coming,” explains Flowers.