Powerful Dorian slams Grand Bahama Island, inches dangerously close to Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Powerful Category 5 Hurricane Dorian continues to pound Grand Bahama Island with devastating impacts.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and was located about 40 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

The hurricane is currently 115 miles away from West Palm Beach, Florida, as the storm has stalled, moving to the west near 1 mile per hour.

Dorian is expected to take a slow westward to west-northward motion during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north.

The storm has not continued to strengthen and a gradual weakening is forecast, but Dorian will keep slamming much of Grand Bahama Island will catastrophic hurricane conditions through much of Monday through Monday night.

As of Monday morning, the government of Bahamas has discontinued the Hurricane Warning for New Providence and Eleuthera as well as the Hurricane Watch for Andros Island in the northwestern Bahamas.

As Dorian inches dangerously close to Florida from Monday night through Wednesday night, storm surge warnings and watches have been issued for some locations along the state’s eastern coast.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area in Florida by late tonight or Tuesday.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area in Florida by late tonight or Tuesday, with hurricane conditions possible in the Hurricane Watch area on Wednesday.

Dorian’s rainfall totals through Georgia late this week could reach 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches in some areas.

Coastal Carolinas could receive 5 to 10 inches of rainfall, with 15 inches in some locations.

As early as Tuesday evening, the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry could begin to see Dorian-related impacts from rain and wind, particularly along the coast.