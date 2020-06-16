Positive coronavirus test puts Long County School sports on hold

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – All sports activities and conditioning sessions at Long County High School and Long County Middle School are suspended due to an individual testing positive for coronavirus.

In a statement Monday night, the Long County School System states the positive test came from the high school. Parents of any children that were exposed to the individual will be contacted by administration.

Its been exactly one week since the GHSA opened up conditioning with restrictive measures for its member schools.

According to the LCSS, there is a tentative plan in place to resume sports at both the high school and middle school starting July 7th.

