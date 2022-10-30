Officials say that a grocery story worker got their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee at a local grocery store in Portland, Oregon, is being treated after getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Officials say four fingers on the victim’s right hand were entrapped in the machine up to the second knuckle.

Personnel from Portland Fire & Rescue reportedly used an angle grinder to make a relief cut of the tenderizer, which helped them be able to force the machine open to remove the victim’s hand.

The victim was then taken to the Oregon Health & Science University Trauma Center.