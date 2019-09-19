Portal Middle High School gets a new Agriculture Facility

PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – A new agriculture facility will be unveiled Thursday at Portal Middle High School. It’s purpose, to help enhance students knowledge of farming and raising livestock.

The final pieces of the school’s new Bill Brown Agricultural Building were still being installed Wednesday. It boasts over ten thousand square feet of space and includes pens for large and small livestock.

The school’s agriculture teacher Tom Marshall said this building is important because it’s in an area where farming is a large part of the fabric of the community, and it’s going to be used as an extension of the classroom to create new learning opportunities for students.

“We can use it for instructional purposes like an outdoor classroom. It has bleachers up there. It’ll be a place in teaching [about] animals and animal science. We can bring animals in here if we want to and do demonstrations,” Marshall said.

Besides being used for educational purposes it’ll also be a place to showcase and host livestock shows. Madeline Johnson a student at the high school remembers the old facility and showing animals there.

She said the former building doesn’t compare to the new one and she’s excited to show off her pigs in the one.

“I’m so deeply excited…This will help with the shows because it just gives us a better environment to bring our animals and compete,” Johnson said.

The school will dedicate the agricultural building Thursday night at 6:30, followed by an FFA Livestock show at 7.