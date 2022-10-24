PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers received a call for shots fired in the area of 1133 Coldbrook Station Circle at the Wood Meadow Apartment on October 22. Police found 15-year-old Benjamin Amarie Overton on the ground near the 200 building. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Port Wentworth Police Department believes that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360 or submit a tip via the Port Wentworth PD Tip411 app or

Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.