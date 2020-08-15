Port Wentworth residents host fundraiser for neighbors devastated by house fire

PORT WENTWORTH, G.a. (WSAV) – Residents in a Port Wentworth neighborhood are raising money for a family devastated by a house fire.

“Everything is gone in thirty minutes, everything you’ve ever worked for, says Joe Burroughs, who lost his home.

Joe and Donna Burroughs were home when their garage caught on fire causing their entire house to burn down taking with it their two cars and family pets.

Now, neighbors in the Lake Shore development are coming together to support the Burroughs. They hosted a BBQ fundraiser with food, music and raffles.

“We are a community we love each other and if somebody needs something we go for it,” says organizer, Katelin Smith.

Eric Shaktman, another organizer, hosted the fundraiser at his home. He says that although the Burrough’s house is burned down, the outlook is up.

“We cant take this trauma away from them but we can ease the sting of it,” adds Shaktman.

To donate to the Burroughs family, you can venmo @Katelin-Smith-7 or @Peter-Ouleniuch.