PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is warning residents of a caller attempting to scam residents by pretending to be part of the Port Wentworth PD.

According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, a male caller has been dialing random phone numbers from the Port Wentworth Police Department’s main line, 912-964-4360.

After receiving a phone call from what would appear to be Port Wentworth PD, the male caller would then tell those who answered that they were involved in an active lawsuit. The caller would then tell victims that they must pay a portion of their bond with a prepaid debit card in order to drop the lawsuit.

However, Port Wentworth PD does not issue warrants for lawsuits or civil issues.

Residents are encouraged to call the Porth Wentworth Police Department if they wish to confirm whether or not they are part of any active investigation.



If anyone has any information about these scam calls, please contact the authorities at the Port Wentworth Police Department by phone at 912-964-4360.