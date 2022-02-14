Port Wentworth City Hall now drive-thru only after staffers resign

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The city of Port Wentworth is attempting to resume some operations after majority of its staffers staged a walkout on Friday, citing a hostile work environment.

Starting today, Port Wentworth City Hall is limited to drive-thru only. All city utility services can be conducted via drive-thru as the lobby will remain closed until further notice.

The drive-thru is open from 8:30 a.m. 5 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby was also appointed by Mayor Gary Norton as interim city manager on Monday morning, following City Manager Edwin Booth’s resignation.