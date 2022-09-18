PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — First Baptist Church celebrated its 100-year anniversary on Sunday after decades of serving the community.

First Baptist Church in Port Wentworth opened its doors back in 1922. The church is consistently involved with monthly mission endeavors outside church walls helping various community organizations.

Proclamations from Governor Brian Kemp recognize the church’s work in the community.

First Baptists’ pastor says it’s important to have long-standing congregations involved in the community.

“When you’ve reached this milestone I think it really has to say. Our idea has been you know what we are going to do next week and the years to come,” says Pastor Paul Mongin. “We’re standing on the shoulders of those who came before us. If you’re looking for a church that’s well rounded and well established then we’re the place to be.”

Local leaders such as Congressman Buddy Carter, State Representative Bill Hitchens, Ron Stephens and Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton all took part in this morning’s celebration.