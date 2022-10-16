SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered the body. Police say that the adult male was transported to the Coroner’s Office.

The individual was described as an African American male who was wearing dark clothing. Police have identified the man, but have not released his identity as next of kin are notified first. Residents living near the pond reported seeing the man on Friday, October 14 at around 8:30 p.m. walking in the area around 9th Street.

The Port Royal Police Department says the death appears to be accidental and not related to a crime or animal attack.

The death is being investigated by Detective Sergeant John Hogue. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hogue at 843-986-2220