Port of Savannah gets new cranes for loading cargo

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) – The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) is adding some more muscle to their operation. On Saturday, they received five new cranes that they said will help move cargo faster.

GPA already features more Rubber Tired Gantry cranes (RTGs) than any other single terminal in North America. With the five additional cranes, they now have a total of 151.

Officials said they’re on their way to a bigger and faster operation starting first with the equipment that takes their containers from the ship to the ground.

“The Georgia Ports Authority has been growing dramatically for the past decade and we need to sustain that growth,” said Chief Operating Officer Ed McCarthy. “We need to keep up with that growth and we are blessed with a tremendous team.”

These new cranes can carry 50 long tons and are tall enough to work on containers stacked five high.

“In the next couple of months we will be able to handle over ten thousand more containers,” said McCarthy. “Probably closer to 30,000 containers with this RTGs over the next two years.”

Officials aren’t just thinking about the next two years they plan to add to their fleet of cranes over the next decade. It is all part of a 10-year comprehensive growth plan, which also includes a deeper harbor, new container yard space, truck gates, and massive rail expansion.

“It’s been a great story for the state, it has been a great story for the community,” said McCarthy.

“That continued growth, the Savannah model of warehouses right outside the gate, a huge single port operation that delivers to our customer base,” he explained.

As an economic engine, the port already contributes over 440,000 jobs and counting to the Peach State.

“We are up over 600 operators here at the port right now and our books are open right now — we are continuing to hire,” said McCarthy.

The new cranes will be in full operation by July 3. Officials are also waiting on seven more cranes to bring their new fleet to a total of 12.