MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (WSAV) — Mid-American Pet Food located in Mount Pleasant, Texas has expanded its recall to include more popular brands of pet food.

The first recall came on Sept. 3 when one lot of Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dog food was recalled. On Oct. 30, three lots of the company’s Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula were recalled by the manufacturer. Today, Nov. 9, the company expanded the recall once again to all brands of pet food that they make.

The voluntary recall includes pet food with Best By Dates before 10/31/24, made at its Mount Pleasant manufacturer, due to the products’ potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

On Nov. 1, seven people reported Salmonella infections. Some symptoms of being infected include:

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea or bloody diarrhea

abdominal cramping

fever

And, in some rare cases, symptoms may become more severe and include:

arterial infections

endocarditis

arthritis

muscle pain

eye irritation

urinary tract symptoms

The CDC says that if you find yourself with any of these symptoms contact your healthcare provider.

In pets, symptoms of a Salmonella infection may include becoming lethargic and having diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. According to the CDC, pets who are infected can carry the infection to other animals or humans. Officials say that if your pet has consumed this product and is exhibiting symptoms contact your veterinarian.

Some pets will have may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

For a complete list of recalled brands click or tap here.

Contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) seven days a week for additional information.