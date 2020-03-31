Popular grocery store to open doors earlier, implement safety barriers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Shopping may look and feel a little different at a well-known grocery store and it’s all in efforts to keep you and employees safe during the pandemic.

Kroger is opening their doors earlier to give seniors and at-risk individuals time to pick-up their prescriptions and speak with their pharmacists. Pharmacies will now open and close an hour earlier.

The company is also installing Plexiglas shields at all registers as well as educational floor decals to promote physical distancing. Both measures are to prevent the spread of the corona virus and to make sure customers and employees stay safe.

“Our associates are on the front lines of our supply chain. They are right there where the rubber meets the road as far as supplying food and medicine and everything else customers need. We want to make sure they are comfortable and protected while they’re on the job,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

The project is expected to be complete over the next two weeks in all Atlanta division stores including a few in South Carolina and Alabama.

Turner also tells News 3 that in addition to their base pay, part-time employees will receive a $150 dollar bonus and full-time employees will receive a $300 dollar bonus.