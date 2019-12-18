Pooler woman plans to donate everyday essentials to homeless college students

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A local woman wants to help the less fortunate this holiday season by giving the gift of everyday essentials.

Nicole Jones, who started the Facebook couponing group Sassy Savannah Savers, is collecting donations for homeless students at Savannah State University.

“I just felt a greater need to do something,” Jones told News 3.

She founded Purses with Care, an organization dedicated to helping young women by providing them with purses and reusable bags filled with things they need on a regular basis.

So far, Jones plans to give 25 bags to Savannah State’s Students That Are Rising (STAR) program, which provides assistance and aid for students that are homeless or that have aged out of foster care.

Toothbrushes and toothpaste, body wash, first aid kits and blankets are just some of the essentials Jones plans to donate on Friday, Dec. 20.

“I really thought it would be great around this time of year to start this organization to support those women, to give them everyday essentials and toiletries that we’re privileged to have that they’re not,” Jones said.

She used her couponing expertise to purchase some of the items, while others came from donations offered by Sassy Savannah Savers group members.

“I wanted to be able to support women any way that I could, and I thought that having purses or bags, because women do enjoy those things, but filled with things they also need would be great for them,” Jones said.

Some of the items that Jones plans to donate on Dec. 20 include feminine care products, socks, toothbrushes and body wash.

When she drops off her donations to STAR this Friday, the program director will then deliver the items as a special Christmas Day surprise for the students.

“I think this would be great for those young women, who are students that have persevered to enroll in college, to let them know that support is out there,” Jones said.

She plans to continue her Purses with Care mission for both men and women all year round, and will focus on providing donations for one particular organization during each holiday season.

If you’d like to donate items to Nicole Jones to be delivered to Savannah State University on Friday, you can reach her at purseswithcare@gmail.com.