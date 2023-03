POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old as of Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, Logan Lewis was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Stonegate Court in Pooler.

Lewis was said to be wearing khaki shorts and a blue Guy Harvey shirt.

If you see Lewis, you are urged to call 911.