Pooler Police Department using coffee to break down barriers

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV)- Pooler police taking time off their usual patrolling to have a little coffee and conversation with the community.

They hosted their annual Coffee with a Cop event at the Front Porch Coffeehouse.



Pooler neighbors of all ages talked with officers on a personal level. The national event started in California and is part of a larger movement to break down walls in between law enforcement and community members.

“Now, more than ever I mean, you hear all the negativity you know, on the internet and on TV and we want people to feel comfortable we are just normal people just like everyone else,” said Sargeant Charles Davis with the Pooler Police Department.

Although not the best weather—Sargeant Davis said this year’s turnout was right up there with last year.