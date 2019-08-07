Pooler Police arrest man on 5 counts of public indecency after multiple incidents at apartment complex

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Police Department arrested a man on five counts of public indecency on Wednesday in relation to recent incidents at an apartment complex.

On Aug. 1, police responded to The Carlyle at Godley Station in regards to a suspicious person. An employee received a complaint by a resident that there was a suspicious man inside the children’s area of the complex’s gym. The employee reviewed security footage of the children’s area and saw a man sleeping and masturbating on several occasions.

Police reviewed the footage and found that the man had been in the children’s area late at night and into the morning on five different dates going back to July 17.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Wei Zhou, aka “Norman”. He used a key card registered to him to get inside of the gym.

Five warrants were issued for Zhou’s arrest. He was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with five counts of public indecency and given a bond of $5,700.