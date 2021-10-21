Pooler Costco set to open in under a month, will bring 150 jobs to area

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The newest addition to Pooler is set to open ahead of schedule in just under a month. Costco is planning to open its doors to shoppers on Thursday, November 18th at 8 a.m.

Originally, the store was expected to open in the spring or summer of 2022. The store’s general manager told News 3 they’ve been receiving an overwhelming welcome from the community.

Up to 150 jobs need to be filled at the location and they are about 75% of the way there. This will be the first Costco in the region. Currently, the closest locations to the Coastal Empire are in Charleston and Jacksonville.

Pooler leaders expect the wholesale retailer will bring more revenue and visitors to the city.

“We’re close to Savannah, obviously there’s nothing in Savannah land-wise where they could build this tremendous facility,” Pam Southard, executive director of the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce said. “We’re right off 95, we have three exits 102, 103 and 104 off 95, and off of 16 we have an exit.”

Costco will live on 150 acres of land at the Mosaic Town Center on the south end of Pooler Parkway. Some residents are concerned the store will add to the already heavy traffic seen in Pooler. But Southard hopes the new development will ease traffic in other areas of town.

“We have so many businesses that are building and establishing in that area,” Southard said. “Mayor Benton was thrilled because we’re hoping it diverts some of the traffic congestion on this end of Pooler Parkway out there. But then again, as we see the growth out there it’s kind of like you’ve got one end and the other end.”

Southard said new businesses are emerging every week in Pooler, but she doesn’t think the national giant will take customers away from smaller merchants.

“I seriously think it’s going to be a good meld,” Southard said. “There’s a need for the bulk items which Costco is going to offer and then the need for the individual items, which the smaller grocery stores are going to have.”

Costco is still accepting applicants to fill about 40 open positions. They are also looking to have up to 5,000 memberships before opening and are close to meeting that goal.