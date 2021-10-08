Pooler business owner: workers are looking for incentives and benefits

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Moira Sheehan owns CARma Auto Care and could use a few new employees to handle the workload.

She’s says she’s always offered good pay insurance but now her recruitment incentives include a $3,000 hiring bonus, high hourly pay, vacation and even more which says includes gas cards or free lunch every week and even help with child care.

“I don’t think anyone else in the area is offering things like gas cards or free lunch every extended vacation like I offer. Our vacation is offered at 90 days, after 90 days you get three weeks,” says Sheehan.

While she is one of numerous employers throughout the area that needs more workers, Sheehan doesn’t think that the openings are all because people don’t want to work. For one thing, she says work can be an expense in and of itself.

“I believe that people have figured out a way to stay home because they had to and the cost of working can be very expensive. You have your gas, your vehicle, often you eat out, and then there’s child care,” said Sheehan. “So there are a lot of costs involved in being employed and now that people have learned a way around those costs employers have to attract people using more than just what we used to do.”

She says it’s always been hard to get people in her industry. She started offering the incentives about a week ago and has had talked to some job seekers.

“Some has said the’re surprised and want to know if this for real? And yes, it is,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan says she’s has followed the national story a businessman who got a lot of publicity awhile back when he said he would increase all his employees’ salaries to $70,000 per year and decrease his own to help pay the costs.

Sheehan says in her own way, she is changing her business model in the way she recruits and in the way she wants to treat her employees. She thinks many business owners could try it as well.

“I believe employers can figure it out. For example, I don’t need another car, I don’t need a boat, I don’t need a vacation house,” she said. “I want to put that money into my people because they are my business.”

Sheehan acknowledges that auto repairs was not hit as hard financially as other kinds of businesses have been in the past 18 months. So the incentives she’s offering may not be possible for everyone. Still, she thinks all businesses may have to look at things differently to get people and keep them.

She told me she’d like to expand her shop someday. “But I need people or I have no business,” said Sheehan.