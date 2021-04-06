Gov. McMaster, Sen. Graham discuss new voting rights bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham described the H.R. 1 voting rights bill as some of the most dangerous legislation they’ve seen.

“H.R.1 is an attempt by the radical left to takeover every election system in the country,” Graham said.

If H.R. 1 passes, it will require the following: All states to send out mail ballot applications to all registered voters, allows voters to workaround voter ID requirements by providing a sworn statement pledging their identity, allows nationwide same-day voter registration, require states to create a 15-member independent redistricting commission comprised of equal numbers of republicans, democrats and independents, among other things according to PolitiFact.

The legislation has already made its way through the U.S. House of Representatives and could be debated soon in the U.S. Senate.

The two discussed their grievances with the bill also known as the For The People Act and how they believe it would negatively impact statewide elections.

Graham has described H.R. 1 as “the biggest power grab in the history of the country.”