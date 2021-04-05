Georgia NAACP, Fair Fight Action, Southern Poverty Law Center, discuss new election laws

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia NAACP, Fair Fight Action and the Southern Poverty Law Center hold a conference call to discuss Georgia’s newest election laws.

SB 202 has been widely criticized by Democrats and voting rights activists as a bill that places new restrictions on voting rights in Georgia.

Opposers of bill SB 202 have criticized measures such as the banning of mobile voting centers, banning the automatic mailing of absentee ballots, reducing the window of time for voters to request absentee ballots and reducing the number of drop boxes compared to what was used in the general election in November 2020.

Gov. Kemp has spoken out against the MLB’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star game, claiming they caved in to fears over Democrats and “Cancel Culture.”

“In the middle of a pandemic, major league baseball put the wishes of Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden ahead of the economic well-being of hard-working Georgians who were counting on the All-Star game for a paycheck,” Kemp said.

Kemp also added that those who oppose the bill have not read the bill. Instead, their opinions stem from an early version of the bill and have since then been altered.

“SB 202 expands access to voting, secures ballot drop boxes around the clock in every county, expands weekends voting, protects no-excuse absentee voting, it levels the playing field on voter ID requirements as well as streamlining election procedures,” Kemp said.