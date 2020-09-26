Local voters, politicians react ahead of Trump’s SCOTUS nominee pick Saturday

Officials stand on the Supreme Court steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as preparations take place for a private ceremony and public viewing in remembrance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ginsburg. He’ll make that announcement Saturday.

Democrats and Republicans are still at odds over whether or not this decision is moving too fast.

The decision for a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court is moving full steam ahead but the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia fears the president is acting too fast.

“Selecting a Supreme Court justice is a little bit like getting a tattoo. You should not make that decision in haste because you’re going to be stuck with it. This is a lifetime appointment,” League of Women Voters President Rebecca Rolfes said.

Trump and Republicans are pushing for a quick nominee and a quick vote on the Senate floor. According to reports, Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be tapped to fill the seat edging out Judge Barbara Lagoa.

“Nominating a Supreme Court justice is a long process. Long vetting, interviews with every sitting member of Congress, a lot of background checks, and so forth. You don’t do that in 40 days,” Rolfes said.

However, Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are behind the president as they plan to vote for the selected nominee. Loeffler tweeted: “I will support President Donald Trump in nominating a strict constructionist before the election who will protect the right to life and safeguard our conservative values.”

David Perdue took to Facebook to say, “Once President Trump announces a nomination, the United States Senate should begin the process that moves this to a full Senate vote.”

“It’s about making sure we have a fair judicial process at the highest court in the land,” Chatham County Democratic Party Spokesman, Jay Jones told News 3.

Jones said he’s disappointed that four years ago former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court justice nomination was blocked during an election year but now Republicans are moving swiftly to get the vote done.

“I would hope we hold off on doing the process and move the narrative to allow the president, whoever the next president is in 2021 to make the decision,” Jones said.

Ginsburg’s dying wish was to postpone a vote until after the election. To fulfill that wish, four Republican senators would have to vote with Democrats. Two have already said they will.